Wyatt (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Panthers, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Wyatt was listed as a limited practice participants in each of the last two sessions of Week 8 prep, so his official status may not be known until the Packers announce their list of inactive players until about 90 minutes before the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff Thursday. Anthony Campbell (ankle) and Jordon Riley would both be in line for more rotational snaps on the defensive line if Wyatt is not cleared to play.