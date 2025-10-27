Wilson rushed 11 times for 61 yards while catching three of four targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 35-25 win over the Steelers.

Starter Josh Jacobs struggled on Sunday Night Football (13-33-1), affording Wilson extra opportunities in his usual change-of-pace role. The 26-year-old Wilson registered a season-high 87 yards from scrimmage while leading the Packers in rushing production. Wilson was averaging 4.8 combined touches over his previous six appearances, so Sunday's increased usage should be considered an aberration as opposed to a sign of things to come against the Panthers next Sunday.