Alexander restructured his contract Saturday to create upwards of $10 million in cap space for the Packers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Perhaps the only newsworthy item of the restructuring is the Packers did not add additional void years onto the end of the contract. The Pro Bowl cornerback signed a four-year extension back in May of last year and the veteran is expected to be one of the team's critical pieces whenever the post Aaron Rodgers era begins.