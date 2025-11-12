Alexander (knee) informed the Eagles on Tuesday that he's stepping away from the team, and the 28-year-old is contemplating retirement, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Things haven't gone as hoped for Alexander this season; he's been managing recovery from the knee surgery he underwent in January and played in just two games for Baltimore after the team signed him in June. Despite being a healthy scratch in his final two weeks as a Raven, Alexander's outlook seemed to be brightening when he was traded to the Eagles on Nov. 1, but he didn't end up playing in either of Philadelphia's next two contests as the team looked to get him acclimated to its system. Alexander is now taking time away from the Eagles to "focus on getting right physically and mentally," and Russini's source suggests he may decide to retire. Alexander made the All-Pro Second Team in both 2020 and 2022 but has had trouble staying healthy in recent campaigns, logging just 14 regular-season appearances across 2023 and 2024 combined.