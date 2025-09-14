Alexander (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Alexander was able to practice in full Thursday and Friday after being limited in Wednesday's session due to a lingering knee issue that caused him to miss time during training camp in August. He played just 33 of 85 defensive snaps during the Ravens' Week 1 loss to the Bills, so an extra week of rest could be what Alexander needs to be fully healthy, and his next chance to play is Week 3 against the Lions on Monday, Sept. 22. Chidobe Awuzie will likely step in as the Ravens' second starting outside corner opposite Nate Wiggins in Alexander's absence.