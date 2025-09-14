Ravens' Jaire Alexander: Healthy scratch Week 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alexander (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Alexander was able to practice in full Thursday and Friday after being limited in Wednesday's session due to a lingering knee issue that caused him to miss time during training camp in August. He played just 33 of 85 defensive snaps during the Ravens' Week 1 loss to the Bills, so an extra week of rest could be what Alexander needs to be fully healthy, and his next chance to play is Week 3 against the Lions on Monday, Sept. 22. Chidobe Awuzie will likely step in as the Ravens' second starting outside corner opposite Nate Wiggins in Alexander's absence.
