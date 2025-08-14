Reed (foot) is not wearing a walking boot at Thursday's practice, though he is not participating in on-field activities, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Reed appears to be making incremental progress in his recovery from a lingering foot injury, though he still appears on track to sit out Saturday's preseason game against the Colts as the Packers continue to prioritize his availability for Week 1. Green Bay's passing offense is heavily depleted at Thursday's practice, with Jordan Love (thumb) sidelined, along with wideouts Reed, Romeo Doubs (back), Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and Christian Watson (ACL), the latter of whom remains on the active/PUP list.