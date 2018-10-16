Packers' J'Mon Moore: Makes first career reception
Moore caught one pass for 10 yards in Monday's victory over the 49ers.
Moore worked as the Packers' No. 4 wide receiver for the second straight week and tallied the first reception of his professional career. He figures to fall down the depth chart a couple spots after the Packers' Week 7 bye with fellow receivers Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison likely to return from hamstring injuries.
