Moore caught one pass for 10 yards in Monday's victory over the 49ers.

Moore worked as the Packers' No. 4 wide receiver for the second straight week and tallied the first reception of his professional career. He figures to fall down the depth chart a couple spots after the Packers' Week 7 bye with fellow receivers Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison likely to return from hamstring injuries.

