Williams' (back) practice window has expired, so he will remain on the physically unable to perform list for the remainder of the season.

The Packers decided that Williams was not ready to go, so the rookie seventh-rounder will have to wait until the 2026 season for his potential NFL debut. The Packers' offensive guard group headed into the Sunday wild-card matchup with the Bears will consist of Anthony Belton, Aaron Banks, Lecitus Smith, Jordan Morgan and Darian Kinnard.