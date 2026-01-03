Packers' John Williams: Won't play Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Williams continues to work his way back from a back injury that caused him to start the regular season on the reserve/PUP list. The rookie seventh-rounder will aim to progress enough in his recovery to be available for the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs.
