default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Williams (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Williams continues to work his way back from a back injury that caused him to start the regular season on the reserve/PUP list. The rookie seventh-rounder will aim to progress enough in his recovery to be available for the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs.

More News