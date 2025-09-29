Jacobs rushed the ball 22 times for 86 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 40-40 tie with the Cowboys. He added four receptions for 71 yards.

Jacobs had only 48 yards at halftime, but he found more room to work as both a rusher and receiver in the second half. The highlight of his performance was an 18-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, which was one of his three rushes to go for double-digit yardage. Jacobs also made an impact as a pass catcher, surpassing 70 receiving yards for the fourth time in his career and second time as a Packer. Sunday night's performance was also the first time he surpassed 100 total yards in a game this season, though he has found the end zone in three of four contests.