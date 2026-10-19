Head coach Matt LaFleur said that Jacobs (personal) will get in a full week of practice, but the practice, but the Packers have yet to determine whether he'll be able to make his season debut Sunday in Detroit, Weston Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports. "We feel he's in a pretty good spot," LaFleur said. "He's been training but he's missed the exposure to football."

Jacobs will practice with the Packers for the first time since the preseason Wednesday, after he was scheduled to be removed from the commissioner's exempt list Monday. Though he was able to work out at the Packers' team facility over the past two months while his playing status was in limbo due to the ongoing legal saga related to his May arrest in a domestic incident, Jacobs may need more than a full week of practice for the team to feel comfortable having him play in games. Whenever Jacobs is deemed ready to suit up, his addition will provide a boost to a Green Bay running game that ranks last in the NFL by a wide margin with an average of 59.8 yards per contest through six weeks.