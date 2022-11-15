The Packers designated Cobb (ankle) for return from injured reserve Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The transaction confirms that Cobb was cleared to participate in Green Bay's practice Tuesday, though the extent of his activity isn't known after he sat out each of the team's last four games with a right ankle sprain. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Cobb is being treated as day-to-day and could be an option to return to the 53-man roster to play Week 11, even though Green Bay faces a quick turnaround with a Thursday night matchup with the Titans. The Packers will presumably wait and see how Cobb checks out following their practice Wednesday before deciding whether to add him to the roster by Thursday's 4 p.m. ET deadline for transactions. If cleared to play Thursday, Cobb could immediately step into a role as the Packers' primary slot receiver.