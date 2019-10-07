Packers' Tra Carson: Serves as backup running back
Carson had six carries for 14 yards and four receptions for 18 yards in Sunday's victory over the Cowboys.
With fellow running back Jamaal Williams (concussion) sidelined in Week 5, the Packers brought up Carson from the practice squad, and he operated as the backup behind top running back Aaron Jones. Carson did not accumulate much yardage, but he did see a fair amount of opportunities, handling 10 touches while playing 24 of a possible 74 snaps. Carson does not possess much upside as a fourth-year player who just received his first career touches, but he is firmly ahead of Dexter Williams on the Packers' depth chart, and would serve as the team's No. 2 back again in Week 6 should Jamaal Williams miss another game.
