Montgomery (ribs) was limited to rehab work at Wednesday's practice, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

With Montgomery and Aaron Jones (knee) both absent from practice to start the week, Jamaal Williams is tentatively positioned for another game in a workhorse role. The Packers do still hope to get Montgomery and Jones back at practice Thursday or Friday, which might give one or both of them a chance to play in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.