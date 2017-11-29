Packers' Ty Montgomery: Not yet practicing
Montgomery (ribs) was limited to rehab work at Wednesday's practice, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
With Montgomery and Aaron Jones (knee) both absent from practice to start the week, Jamaal Williams is tentatively positioned for another game in a workhorse role. The Packers do still hope to get Montgomery and Jones back at practice Thursday or Friday, which might give one or both of them a chance to play in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
More News
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Inactive Week 12•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Listed as doubtful for SNF•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Needs to practice Saturday to play Sunday•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: No go Thursday•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Remains with rehab group Wednesday•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Ruled out officially•
-
Podcast: Who can we trust?
Not sure who to trust for the stretch run of your Fantasy season? We’ll help you figure it...
-
What You Missed: QB change in NY, SF
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...