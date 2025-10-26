Young (ankle) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Bills, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Young didn't return to last Sunday's win at the Jets after his right ankle was twisted while taking a sack late in the third quarter. He eventually was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain and unsurprisingly wasn't able to mix into drills this week before the Panthers listed him as doubtful for Week 8 action. On Friday, the team announced Andy Dalton as its starting quarterback for Sunday's game, per Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer, and with Young officially unavailable, Hendon Hooker will serve as Carolina's backup signal-caller for at least one contest. Considering high-ankle sprains typically require multi-week absences, Young likely is in danger of sitting out next Sunday at Green Bay.