Young (ankle) was seen throwing during Wednesday's practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Young suffered a high right-ankle sprain during the Panthers' Week 7 win at the Jets and didn't practice last week before being deemed inactive this past Sunday against the Bills. Prior to mixing into drills on a wet field Wednesday, he also joined his teammates for a pre-practice stretch, something that he didn't do last week, per Joe Person of The Athletic. Young thus has made clear progress in his recovery, but whether or not he'll be able to supplant backup QB Andy Dalton as the Week 9 starter Sunday in Green Bay remains to be seen.