Panthers' Charles Johnson: Active versus Bears

Johnson (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Johnson was listed on Friday's injury report with a groin injury, but he was able to practice without limitations. He's slated to start at defensive end per usual, though Julius Peppers figures to see his share of snaps as well.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 7 RB rankings

    Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...