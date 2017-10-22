Panthers' Charles Johnson: Active versus Bears
Johnson (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Johnson was listed on Friday's injury report with a groin injury, but he was able to practice without limitations. He's slated to start at defensive end per usual, though Julius Peppers figures to see his share of snaps as well.
