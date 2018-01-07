Panthers' Charles Johnson: Inactive Sunday

Johnson (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Sunday's wild-card game against the Saints.

Johnson, who played just 17 snaps in the Panthers' regular season finale last week, won't be used during the team's wild-card tilt. Wes Horton figures to provide depth at defensive end behind Julius Peppers and Mario Addison.

