Panthers' Charles Johnson: Suspension over
Johnson's suspension was lifted Monday, per the league's official transaction log.
Johnson has officially satisfied the four-game suspension he was handed for a violation of the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. The Panthers were granted a temporary roster exemption upon his reinstatement, and the team will need to let another player go in order to officially bring Johnson back to the roster.
