Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Week-to-week with hamstring issue

Hubbard (hamstring) is considered week-to-week, head coach Dave Canales revealed Thursday, Mike Kaye of ESPN.com reports.

Hubbard had been practicing without limitations but evidently sustained a hamstring injury in the lead-up to Carolina's second preseason game against the Bills on Saturday. The 27-year-old running back is unlikely to suit up during the preseason based on this timetable, and Hubbard's availability for the Sept. 13 regular-season opener will need to be monitored ahead of Week 1. Jonathon Brooks had been gaining momentum in Carolina's backfield competition even prior to Hubbard's injury. The Panthers also have Trevor Etienne, AJ Dillon, Anthony Tyus and Miles Davis in the backfield.