The Panthers placed Moore (elbow) on injured reserve Wednesday, Darin Ganttof the team's official site reports.

Moore will have to miss at least four games due to the elbow injury he suffered during Carolina's loss to New England in Week 4. Across his four regular-season appearances so far, Moore has tallied one catch for five yards (on one target) and carried the ball one for 12 rushing yards. In Moore's absence, rookie sixth-round pick Jimmy Horn figures to see more opportunities to log reserve snaps.