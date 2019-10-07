Panthers' Greg Olsen: Held without catch in win

Olsen did not haul in either of his targets in the Panthers' Week 5 win against the Jaguars.

Olsen occupied a limited role in the team's offense for the second consecutive game, combining to command just six targets in the two contests. Like most of the team's other skill-position players -- excluding Christian McCaffrey -- Olsen has been hurt by Kyle Allen taking over under center. However, when he's gotten involved, Olsen has still shown plenty of flashes of ability by averaging 12.6 yards per reception and finding the end zone twice in five games this season. He'll look to play a bigger role in the Panthers' offense in Week 6 against the Buccaneers.