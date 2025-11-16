Panthers' Hunter Renfrow: Inactive again Week 11
Renfrow (coach's decision) is a healthy scratch for Sunday's matchup against Atlanta, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
This marks the fifth straight week that Renfrow is inactive as a healthy scratch. While the veteran wideout has had a few nice moments when active this season, it's clear that Carolina is prioritizing developing its young wideouts even as the team has an outside chance at claiming a playoff spot.