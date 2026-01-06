The Panthers waived Renfrow on Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

After sitting out the 2024 season, Renfrow joined the Panthers on a one-year deal during the offseason and was able to secure a spot on the roster coming out of the preseason. The veteran slot receiver saw plenty of involvement early in the season with a 15-89-2 receiving line on 26 targets through the Panthers' first six games, but he was a healthy inactive from Week 7 onward after Carolina got Jalen Coker back from injured reserve. Renfrow will now lose his spot on the roster in advance of the Panthers' wild-card game Saturday versus the Rams with Carolina opting to activate wideout David Moore (elbow) from IR in a corresponding move.