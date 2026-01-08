Renfrow caught 15 of 26 targets for 89 yards and two touchdowns across six regular-season games in 2025.

The 30-year-old wideout joined the Panthers on a one-year deal in late August after taking a break from football in 2024. Renfrow appeared poised to play a significant role early in the season, catching nine of 15 targets for 59 yards and two touchdowns over Carolina's first two games. However, he became a healthy scratch for each game following the Week 6 win over the Cowboys, as Jalen Coker returned from injury and rookie Jimmy Horn emerged as a key depth option. Renfrow was dropped by the Panthers in early January and will not be a part of the team's playoff campaign. If he finds work elsewhere for the 2026 NFL season, he'll likely remain in a reserve role.