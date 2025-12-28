Renfrow (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against Seattle, Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Renfrow has not appeared in a regular-season games since Week 6 against the Cowboys, with his absence coinciding with the return of Jalen Coker from injured reserve. Renfrow's next chance to play is Week 18 against the Buccaneers, though he's unlikely to be active for that contest unless the Panthers suffer an injury to their wide receiver corps.