Renfrow (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 13 contest against the Rams, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Renfrow appears to be the odd man out in Carolina's WR room, as he's now been a healthy scratch seven straight weeks. The rest of the Panthers' wideout corps is healthy (aside from David Moore (elbow), who is on IR), so Renfrow may continue to sit on game days unless an injury occurs to a player further up the pecking order.