Panthers' Hunter Renfrow: Healthy scratch for Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Renfrow (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Buccaneers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Renfrow continues his streak of healthy scratches. The Panthers will roll out Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette, Jimmy Horn and Brycen Tremayne for the Week 18 divisional matchup, leaving Renfrow as the odd man out once again.
