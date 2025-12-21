Panthers' Hunter Renfrow: Healthy scratch again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Renfrow (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Renfrow will be a healthy scratch yet again, a designation he has held since Week 7. It seems that the only chance the wide receiver might have to suit up this season will be if the Panthers' receiving depth is weakened by injuries.
More News
-
Panthers' Hunter Renfrow: Healthy scratch Week 15•
-
Panthers' Hunter Renfrow: Another week as healthy scratch•
-
Panthers' Hunter Renfrow: Sitting out Week 12•
-
Panthers' Hunter Renfrow: Inactive again Week 11•
-
Panthers' Hunter Renfrow: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Panthers' Hunter Renfrow: Inactive for Week 9•