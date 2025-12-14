Renfrow (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Renfrow will be a healthy inactive once again Sunday, and he has not played since Week 6 against the Cowboys. Renfrow's next chance to play is Week 16 against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 21, though he's unlikely to play in that game unless the Panthers require an extra wide receiver.