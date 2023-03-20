Speaking Monday, Panthers coach Frank Reich said he views Sanders as a three-down back, according to Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer.

Sanders' four-year, $25.4 million deal with Carolina made him the NFL's 12th-highest-paid running back, and the Panthers apparently have big plans for their new playmaker. In Indianapolis, Reich had Jonathan Taylor, who was featured as an every-down workhorse. And Panthers OC Thomas Brown had Cam Akers in Los Angeles, who the Rams rode hard for different stretches in recent years. Sanders only saw 26 targets as an early-down back in Philadelphia last season, but it sounds like that number could grow in Carolina. He'll be an attractive fantasy RB2 playing in an offense with a rookie quarterback.