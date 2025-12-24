Carolina designated Hunt (biceps) for return from injured reserve Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Hunt can now practice for the first time since he tore his biceps Week 2 against Arizona. The veteran offensive guard is technically eligible to be activated any time and could return to game action as soon as Sunday against Seattle, though that's unlikely to happen since coach Dave Canales has said that Hunt will need some time to ramp back up following his long absence, per Gantt. If Hunt is able to play again this season, it would be a big boost to the Panthers' offensive line considering that he's coming off a Pro Bowl 2024 campaign.