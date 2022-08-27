Coach Matt Rhule described the injury that Darnold suffered in Friday's preseason finale as a "significant" high ankle sprain, David Newton of ESPN reports.

Per Rhule, "it is a significant injury that could take some time," while adding that "if it's at least a four-game injury, we can put him on the short-term injured reserve." Given the typical recovery period of high ankle sprains, it's safe to assume that Darnold will miss some regular-season time and if he is indeed placed on IR after roster cut-downs, the Panthers' No. 2 QB would be forced to miss at least four games to begin the upcoming campaign.