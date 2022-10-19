Carolina designated Darnold (ankle) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Darnold, who suffered an ankle injury during the team's preseason finale on Aug. 26, will take part in practice Wednesday and now has a 21-day window in which the Panthers can evaluate him for a return to the 53-man roster. Whether Darnold has a legitimate chance of being available Week 7 against the Buccaneers has yet to be determined, but the timing of his return to practice is welcome news for the Panthers' banged-up quarterback ranks. Baker Mayfield is still dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out Week 6, and fill-in starter PJ Walker sustained a neck injury in last Sunday's loss to the Rams that leaves his status for Week 7 in question.