Legette caught one of two targets for one yard in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Rams.

The second-year pro from South Carolina didn't benefit from the Panthers' run-heavy approach (40 rush attempts) during Sunday's win, failing to reach double-digit receiving yards for the third time this season. When Carolina did pass, Legette was outshined by Jalen Coker and Tetairoa McMillan, who combined to catch five of eight targets for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Legette now has 28 catches on 53 targets for 287 yards and three touchdowns through 11 games, and his week-to-week volatility makes him a risky fantasy option for the remainder of the year.