Legette caught his lone target for three yards during Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Seahawks.

Despite the fact that the second-year wideout saw a sizeable workload (28 offensive snaps) during Sunday's loss, seven other Panthers topped Legette in receiving yards on the day. His role in Carolina's receiving corps appears to be shrinking, as he's caught just five of nine targets for 55 yards across the team's last four games. On the season, Legette has amassed 341 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 32 receptions. He's expected to operate as the Panthers' No. 3 wideout in a Week 18 matchup against the Buccaneers that will decide the NFC South.