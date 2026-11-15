Legette (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

After being activated from injured reserve Saturday but still being listed as questionable heading into Sunday, Legette has now officially been cleared to play for the first time since Week 2. Legette was a full participant in practice throughout Week 10 prep, so he could immediately step back in as the Panthers' No. 3 wideout, the role he held prior to succumbing to the knee injury.