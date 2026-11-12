Legette (knee) was a full practice participant Thursday.

The Panthers listed Legette as a full participant Wednesday on their estimated practice report. He gets the same listing after an actual practice and seems to be closing in on a return from injured reserve. Carolina would need to activate Legette by 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday to have him on the roster for Sunday's game at New Orleans. Legette was Carolina's No. 3 receiver earlier this season, and neither John Metchie nor Brycen Tremayne has made much of an impact in his absence.