The Panthers activated Legette (knee) from injured reserve Saturday, Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Legette is still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, but his activated from IR indicates that the Panthers are optimistic that the third-year wideout will return for Week 10. He has missed the Panthers' last six games due to a knee injury that he sustained in Week 2 against the Falcons. If Legette is cleared to return, then he would likely slot back into the WR3 role behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, with John Metchie and Brycen Tremayne providing depth at the position.