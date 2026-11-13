Legette (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at New Orleans.

Legette is trending toward a return from injured reserve after the Panthers listed him as a full practice participant all week. They'll need to activate him by 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday to have Legette on the active roster for Sunday's NFC South showdown. Legette was Carolina's No. 3 receiver before the injury, often running clear-out routes while Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker dominated the targets. John Metchie and Brycen Tremayne took on more snaps in Legette's absence over the past month-plus.