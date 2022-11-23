Parker (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Minnesota, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.

Parker sprained his knee Oct. 30 and missed a game, returning for Sunday's 10-3 win over the Jets to catch two passes for 19 yards on two targets. He played only 40 percent of snaps on offense in the contest, but a larger workload is possible in his second game back from the injury, assuming he isn't declared inactive ahead of the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. Jakobi Meyers remains the only sure thing among New England's wide receivers to play more than half the offensive snaps.