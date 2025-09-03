Chism (knee) practiced fully Wednesday.

The Patriots list the injury that Chism had been dealing with as a knee issue, but either way, the UDFA out of Eastern Washington will be available for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Raiders. On the heels of an impressive preseason, Chism secured a spot on the 53-man roster, but at least initially look for the rookie slot man to work in a depth role in a wideout corps that also includes Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins and Kyle Williams.