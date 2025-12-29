Chism caught both of his targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-10 win over the Jets.

Chism logged a season-high 41 of 66 snaps on offense in the contest, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, due to fellow WRs Kayshon Boutte (concussion) and Mack Hollins (abdomen, IR) both being out and slot man DeMario Douglas (nine snaps) having to play through a hamstring issue. Though Boutte may be back for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Dolphins, Chism's expanded role could carry into Week 18, especially if Douglas continues to manage his hamstring injury. With the No. 1 seed in the AFC still within their grasp however, the Patriots are unlikely to simply rest key players ahead of the postseason and give even bigger roles to youngsters like Chism.