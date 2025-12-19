Patriots' Marcus Jones: Questionable for Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Jones said Friday that he plans to suit up, per Reiss, but a final determination on Jones' status may not come until around 90 minutes prior to Sunday night's 8:20 ET kickoff. The 2022 third-round draft pick typically operates as New England's primary nickel cornerback and punt returner.
More News
-
Patriots' Marcus Jones: Sidelined to begin week•
-
Patriots' Marcus Jones: Registers 10 stops in Week 15 loss•
-
Patriots' Marcus Jones: Snags pick-six in win•
-
Patriots' Marcus Jones: Logs two tackles Week 11•
-
Patriots' Marcus Jones: Back to full practice•
-
Patriots' Marcus Jones: Dealing with elbow injury•