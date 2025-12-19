default-cbs-image
Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Jones said Friday that he plans to suit up, per Reiss, but a final determination on Jones' status may not come until around 90 minutes prior to Sunday night's 8:20 ET kickoff. The 2022 third-round draft pick typically operates as New England's primary nickel cornerback and punt returner.

