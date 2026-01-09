Patriots' Marcus Jones: Two return TDs, three INTs in 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones had 21 punt returns for 363 yards and two touchdowns while registering 65 tackles (47 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and three interceptions among his 11 passes defensed across 17 regular-season games in 2025.
Jones rounded out his versatile stat line with two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He's a key contributor on defense and special teams for New England, excelling as a slot cornerback and punt returner. Jones signed a three-year extension with the Patriots in October, so he's locked in with the team well beyond its current playoff run, which begins Sunday with a home game against the Chargers in the wild-card round.
More News
-
Patriots' Marcus Jones: Logs two solo stops vs. NYJ•
-
Patriots' Marcus Jones: Active Sunday night•
-
Patriots' Marcus Jones: Questionable for Week 16•
-
Patriots' Marcus Jones: Sidelined to begin week•
-
Patriots' Marcus Jones: Registers 10 stops in Week 15 loss•
-
Patriots' Marcus Jones: Snags pick-six in win•