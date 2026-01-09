Jones had 21 punt returns for 363 yards and two touchdowns while registering 65 tackles (47 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and three interceptions among his 11 passes defensed across 17 regular-season games in 2025.

Jones rounded out his versatile stat line with two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He's a key contributor on defense and special teams for New England, excelling as a slot cornerback and punt returner. Jones signed a three-year extension with the Patriots in October, so he's locked in with the team well beyond its current playoff run, which begins Sunday with a home game against the Chargers in the wild-card round.