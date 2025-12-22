Patriots' Marcus Jones: Active Sunday night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (knee) is active for Sunday night's game against the Ravens.
The nickel cornerback and punt returner missed practice Wednesday and was listed as questionable going into Sunday, though he did say Friday that he planned on playing, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. Jones should resume his normal roles now that he's officially good to go.
