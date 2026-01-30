Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters that Spillane (ankle) didn't practice Friday, Mike Kadlick of CLNSMedia.com reports.

Spillane has now logged consecutive DNPs after sustaining an ankle injury in the AFC Championship Game win over the Broncos. The 30-year-old linebacker led New England's defense in total tackles during the regular season, recording 97 stops over just 13 contests. If he's unable to suit up for the Super Bowl LX matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday, Feb. 8, expect Jack Gibbens to have an expanded role with the Patriots' first-team defense.