Spillane (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Super Bowl LX on Sunday, Feb. 8.

Spillane has had six practice opportunities leading up to the big game against the Seahawks, failing to participate in all but Friday's session, where the linebacker logged limited participation. Head coach Mike Vrabel will have to decide if Spillane's ankle issue will hurt the team's ability to deal with Kenneth Walker and the Seahawks' run game. If Spillane is deemed not ready to suit up, Jack Gibbens will likely start at inside linebacker opposite Christian Elliss.