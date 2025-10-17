Diggs (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after upgrading to full participation in Friday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Though the official questionable designation makes Diggs' status worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, the wideout's ability to practice fully Friday has him trending in the right direction for Week 7 action. If, however, Diggs ends up limited or out versus Tennessee, added opportunities at WR would be available for Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins and Kyle Williams.