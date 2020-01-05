Patriots' Tom Brady: Facing uncertain future

Brady completed 20 of 37 pass attempts for 209 yards and an interception in the team's Wild-Card Round loss to the Titans.

Brady led the Patriots on scoring drives on each of their first two possessions, resulting in 10 of their 13 points. However, the team was able to muster only 85 total yards in the second half, leading to his subpar stat-line. Faced with a rotating supporting cast throughout the season, Brady posted one of the worst statistical performances of his career. Though now eliminated from the playoffs, Brady will remain in the spotlight as he is set to be a free agent, meaning he could play for a team other than New England for the first time in his career. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the 42-year-old said after the game "it's pretty unlikely" he'll retire ahead of the 2020 season.