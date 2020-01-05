Patriots' Tom Brady: Facing uncertain future
Brady completed 20 of 37 pass attempts for 209 yards and an interception in the team's Wild-Card Round loss to the Titans.
Brady led the Patriots on scoring drives on each of their first two possessions, resulting in 10 of their 13 points. However, the team was able to muster only 85 total yards in the second half, leading to his subpar stat-line. Faced with a rotating supporting cast throughout the season, Brady posted one of the worst statistical performances of his career. Though now eliminated from the playoffs, Brady will remain in the spotlight as he is set to be a free agent, meaning he could play for a team other than New England for the first time in his career. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the 42-year-old said after the game "it's pretty unlikely" he'll retire ahead of the 2020 season.
More News
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Mediocre showing in shocking loss•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Ties Manning on all-time TD list•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Tosses two touchdowns in win•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Logs full practice•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Downplays elbow issue•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Another quiet performance in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
As you get ready for Wild Card weekend playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, top picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Harry-Brown comparisons haunt NE
An uncomfortable N'Keal Harry-A.J. Brown comparison is one of the interesting storylines in...
-
DFS plays for Wild-Card Weekend
While other Fantasy options have ended, DFS keeps rolling. Jamey Eisenberg helps make lineup...
-
Top 20 players for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 20 players for 2020 from each of our experts.